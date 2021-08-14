Bowen Delivers Marauders Walk-Off Win Saturday

August 14, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - After watching a 1-0 lead disappear in the eighth, the Marauders rebounded for a 2-1 walk-off win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on a Jase Bowen RBI-single in the 10th inning on Saturday at LECOM Park.

The victory brings the Marauders (53-33) back to a season-high 20 games over .500 and gives Bradenton nine wins in its last 11 games. It also clinched the three-games-to-one series victory, the Marauders' first series win of the season over the Mighty Mussels (44-41) this season.

With the score tied, 1-1, Jack Herman stood on second base as the extra-inning runner for the Marauders (53-33) in the bottom of the 10th. Mighty Mussels reliever Denny Bentley (4-3) threw a wild pitch that allowed Herman to advance to third base, and on the following 1-1 pitch, Jase Bowen lined a base hit down the right-field line, plating Herman for the winning run. The walk-off hit was the Marauders' fifth walk-off victory of the season, and Bowen's second of the year, in addition to his walk-off home run against Palm Beach on May 28 against Palm Beach.

The Marauders opened the bottom of the third inning on back-to-back doubles by Alexander Mojica and Daniel Rivero, with Rivero's two-bagger giving Bradenton the 1-0 lead. The slim advantage held until the top of the eighth inning, when Aaron Sabato greeted Marauders left-hander Nick Dombkowski with a game-tying solo homer, Sabato's fourth home run of the series. Dombkowski, however, recovered to retire six of the next seven batters he faced, keeping the game tied through nine innings.

After the Marauders failed to take advantage of a Dariel Lopez one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, Oliver Mateo pitched a scoreless top of the 10th. The right-hander threw a wild pitch but struck out three to strand extra-inning runner Misael Urbina at third base, setting up the eventual walk-off win.

Jared Jones pushed through three scoreless innings as Bradenton's starter, dodging around two baserunners in each of his three innings while striking out six. The right-hander was lifted after throwing 65 pitches across his three innings. Logan Hofmann took over seamlessly to begin the fourth inning and allowed just two hits and one walk over four scoreless frames.

Fort Myers starter Bobby Milacki was strong over four innings, striking out six while allowing only Rivero's RBI-double. Relievers John Stankiewicz, Zaquiel Puentes, and Aaron Rozek combined for five scoreless innings, keeping the game within reach for the Mighty Mussels.

Herman went 0-for-4 for the Marauders, ending his on-base streak at 13 games.

The Marauders' homestand continues Tuesday with the opener of a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers, the Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.