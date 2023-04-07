Boulders Sign Ex-MLBer Pat Kivlehan

April 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders of the Frontier League today announced the signing of former MLB infielder/outfielder Pat Kivlehan. A native of Nyack, New York, Kivlehan's extensive professional career includes stints with the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks. He will also bring his vast experience into the clubhouse as he will be serving as a Boulders assistant coach this season.

A fourth-round selection of the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 draft. Kivlehan's MLB debut with the San Diego Padres on August 20, 2016, was a memorable one, as his 5th-inning home run - in just his second Major League at bat - was a 464-foot blast which broke the no-hitter of Arizona Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. It was his team's only run in a 2-1 setback; at the time, it was San Diego's 2nd-longest homer in the StatCast era.

In his four MLB seasons, most recently with the D-backs in 2018, he appeared in 137 games with 10 homers and 30 RBI. In 2021, Pat participated in the Summer Olympics for Team USA as they captured a silver medal in Tokyo, Japan. Last season he played for the Japan League's Yakult Swallows and at the AAA level for the Chicago White Sox affiliate Charlotte Knights.

Kivlehan's first four years at Rutgers University were actually spent on the gridiron, where he appeared in 43 games as a defensive back for the Scarlet Knights' football team. In 2012, he then played his final year of collegiate eligibility on the baseball team, where he took the Big East by storm, slashing an impressive .392/.480/.693 with 14 homers to earn the conference's Player of the Year award in his only season.

It was the local connection that brought him to Clover Stadium, as the 33-year-old Kivlehan literally witnessed the park being built in 2011 and has long desired to return "home" at some point in his career.

"We're so excited to add Pat to the entire Boulders family" Boulders Manager TJ Stanton stated effusively. "He's going to be right in the middle of the lineup and remains a very high-level player, still very much in that prime zone. His presence on the field is huge. Every player's going to benefit as he'll be a player-coach; I'm going to benefit from his knowledge. He's as local as it gets. It couldn't be a better fit. He very well could still re-sign with an affiliate, so if we have him for 96 games or 25, he's still going to make an impact. He's a guy you want to watch."

The significance of Kivlehan's journey is not lost on New York Boulders' Founding Partner and Team President Shawn Reilly. "This is really a first for us. To see a local product who dreamed of playing here, went on to a tremendous career in baseball, and now wants to come back to share his talent and knowledge with his home fans; it's everything we always hoped Boulders baseball could be to this community."

The Boulders open their 96-game schedule on Thursday, May 11th, hosting the New Jersey Jackals. Individual, group, and value plan tickets are available online, at the box office, or, for more information, call 845-364-0009.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.