Boulders' Home Park to Host MAAC Championship

January 26, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







EDISON, NJ - The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) today announced that Clover Stadium will be the host for the 2022 MAAC Baseball Championships. The Championships will be held between May 25-28 in Pomona, NY.

Clover Stadium is the official home field of the New York Boulders of the independent Frontier League and opened in 2011. Clover Stadium was formerly known as Palisades Credit Union Park before the stadium was renamed earlier this week.

"We are thrilled to have the 2022 MAAC Baseball Championships at Clover Stadium," MAAC Director of Championships Kelsey Nugent said, "Clover Stadium provides our players and fans with a professional ballpark that will help make the MAAC Championship an unforgettable experience in an atmosphere that will prepare them for the NCAA regionals."

The fully-grass field features a short porch in right field and the stadium's dimensions are as follows: 323' to the left field pole, 383' to each gap, 403' to dead center field, and 312' down the right field line.

Clover Stadium has a seating capacity of nearly 6,400.

"We are proud to be able to host the MAAC baseball tournament this May - and hopefully for many more springs to come," Boulders' President Shawn Reilly said. "Since forming more than four decades ago, the MAAC has become synonymous with quality education, as well as high-level athletic competition and we look forward to hosting exciting championship games at the home of the New York Boulders."

The 2021 MAAC Baseball Championships was held at the highest seed Fairfield University last season when Rider University knocked off top-seeded Fairfield to win the MAAC's automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Tournament.

For more information regarding the 2022 MAAC Baseball Championship, visit maacsports.com.Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 26, 2022

Boulders' Home Park to Host MAAC Championship - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.