Boulders' Grant Heyman Wins Home Run Derby

Rockland Boulders outfielder Grant Heyman made the first Home Run Derby in Palisades Credit Union Park history a memorable, crashing 11 homers in the final round to take the championship title.

Four members from both the Frontier and Can-Am Leagues entered the affair with Braxton Martinez of the River City Rascals and Hector Roa of the Washington Wild Things advancing to the second round.

For the Can-Am squad, Heyman led the way with seven homers and was joined in the semi-finals by Taylor Brennan of the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

Roa extended his total for the first two rounds to 14, advancing to the finals to face Heyman, who stopped swinging with a minute to go after clinching the finals slot with 11 long balls.

Mookie Wilson, Jesse Barfield, and John Flaherty represented the Legends squad, with Flaherty - part-owner of the Boulders - coming closest to topping the park's challenging dimensions with several warning track blasts.

In the final round, Roa set the bar high by crashing 10 dingers, with many clearing the park's external fence. That was not nearly enough, however, as Heyman caught fire early, sending three of his first four pitches into the Rockland County night, slugging the clincher with 17 seconds to spare and sending the Boulders faithful home happy.

For the victory, Heyman was presented a special edition commemorative bat by Can-Am Executive Director Kevin Winn.

The 2019 All-Star Game, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital, will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, with pregame ceremonies starting at 7:00 pm. Tickets are still available at rocklandboulders.com, at the box office, or call 845-364-0009 for more information.

