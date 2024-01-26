Boulders and Knockouts to Host Florida Joint Open Try-Out

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders and the New England Knockouts of the Frontier League announced today the teams will host a joint, open-try out in Florida on March 1st and 2nd .

The tryout will be held at the Lawnwood Sports Complex in Fort Piece, FL from 8am-1am each day. Admission is $199 per player. Sign-ups are on-line only at www.nyboulders.com or www.newenglandprobaseballl.com. Participation is limited and no cash will be accepted at the event. The teams are partnering with Florida Coast Baseball to conduct the try-out.

New England joins the Frontier League as an expansion team for the 2024 season. This will be the 13th season of play for the Boulders.

Each team will invite at least one player from this try-out to their respective spring trainings. The camp will be run by Knockouts Manager, Jerod Edmonson and Boulders Manager, TJ Stanton.

Coaches and scouts from both teams, as well as representatives from the Atlantic League and American Association, are also expected to attend.

In 2024, the Boulders signed pitcher Brandon Backman to their active roster from their spring tryout. Backman was 5-3 with a 4.46 ERA in 17 appearances for the Boulders last season.

Over the course of their 12 seasons the Boulders have signed numerous players from their open try-out camps including Alex Gouin and Joey Donino, both who signed with Arizona Diamondbacks.

"This is an excellent opportunity for any aspiring professional player to have his chance to play professional baseball" said Boulders Team President Shawn Reilly. "The Knockouts are building their roster for their 1st season of play and the Boulders have a history of finding new talent from their try-out camps" Reilly said.

The Frontier League, an MLB 'Partner League", is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent baseball and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The 31st season of the Frontier League opens on Thursday, May 9th .

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

