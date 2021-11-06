Boulders Acquire Lefthanded Starter McKenzie Mills from Wild Things

Rockland County, NY - In an exchange of lefthanded pitchers, the New York Boulders acquired starter McKenzie Mills from the Washington Wild Things.

Heading to Washington is reliever James Mulry.

The deal was finalized on early on November 6.

Mills will give the Boulders a solid lefthanded starter after pitching to a 3.81 ERA for the Frontier League runner-up Wild Things. Mills made 16 starts this past season and allowed only 84 hits over 92 innings while walking 35 and striking out 67.

Mills, 25, was an 18th round choice in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals out of Sprayberry High School in his hometown of Marietta, GA. He spent the next three-plus years in the Nationals' organization before seeing time with minor league affiliates of the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins through the 2019 season. The southpaw signed on with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association where he spent the 2020 campaign.

Mulry, 27, was originally signed by the Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League after graduating from Northeastern University in the summer of 2017. The next season saw the lefty toil for the Schaumberg Boomers of the Frontier League. In 2019, Mulry signed with the Boulders. During the summer of 2020, Mulry pitched for the Rockland Boulders in the All-American Baseball Challenge.

This past season, Mulry made 37 appearances, including one start, and posted a 3.83 ERA. Over 56 1/3 innings of work, he surrendered 51 hits, walked 17 and struck out 57.

