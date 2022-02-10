Boulders Acquire Freeman

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today the acquisition of righthanded pitcher William Freeman from the Missoula Paddleheads of the Pioneer League.

Leaving New York and heading out west in exchange for Freeman is righty Nathan Alexander. Last season, the 25-year-old Alexander appeared in 29 games, all in relief, going 3-4 with a 5.65 ERA.

Meanwhile, Freeman, 23, from Mobile, AL, was a highly regarded free agent last summer after graduating from the University of Alabama, where, in four seasons, he posted a 4-3 career mark while pitching to a 3.29 ERA in 39 appearances, including a dozen starts.

After graduating from Alabama, Freeman, 6'1" and 225 pounds, signed with Missoula where he made 15 appearances, winning his only decision and helping the Paddleheads win the Pioneer League championship. He was a 36th round selection by the San Diego Padres in the 2018 Major League Baseball Entry Draft out of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, MS, but opted to attend the University of Alabama.

