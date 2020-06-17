Bosse Field's 105th Anniversary Virtual Celebration Premiering Now

June 17, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





The virtual celebration for Bosse Field's 105th anniversary is premiering now on the Evansville Otters Youtube channel! Click here to watch the virtual celebration, which commemorates Bosse Field's inaugural opening on June 17, 1915.

With the Frontier League baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Otters organization wants to bring Evansville Otters baseball and the Bosse Field experience straight to our fans virtually in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The virtual celebration features contributions from Otters owner Bill Bussing, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and a re-broadcast of the June 25, 2019 home game against the Schaumburg Boomers with new commentary. The re-broadcast also includes interviews with some members of the Otters front office, field manager Andy McCauley, and interviews with current and former Otters players, including John Schultz, Tyler Vail, and Josh Allen, among others. An OttersTV segment highlights the history and early origins of Bosse Field. Plus, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

See it all on Youtube.com, and be sure to subscribe to the Otters' channel while you're there!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.