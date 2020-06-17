Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres Organizing Quebec Professional Baseball Championship

Due to the extended closure of the Canadian-American border, the Quebec Capitales and Trois-Rivieres Aigles will not be able to participate in the 2020 Frontier League championship season. The Frontier League's Board of Directors held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning following the announcement of the extension of the border closure on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite numerous efforts by the Frontier League's Board of Directors and Commissioner's office, any hopes to see the newly expanded 14-team league to play a full 2020 schedule came to an end today. All teams are excited and optimistic to play a full 2021 season together.

However, the Quebec Capitales and Trois-Rivières Aigles are by no means giving up on baseball activities for 2020. In fact, both organizations are proactively engaged in organizing a professional baseball championship during the summer in the province of Quebec. This event would feature the best Canadian ball players. Hopefully, the patience of the communities and the fans will be rewarded.

"With all of the excitement created by adding Quebec and Trois-Rivieres to the Frontier League last fall, we are disappointed that the extension of travel restrictions will prevent them from playing against the other Frontier League teams in 2020," said Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Still, we are proud to have these two organizations as members of the Frontier League. We fully encourage and support their efforts to provide quality baseball to fans at Stade CANAC and Stade Quillorama this summer."

Further details on the Quebec Professional Baseball Championship will be available soon at capitalesdequebec.com and lesaiglestr.com.

