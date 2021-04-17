Border Closing Forces Frontier League to Alter Make-Up and Schedule

Rockland County, NY - Due to the uncertainty regarding the reopening of the United States-Canada border, the New York Boulders and Frontier League announced today that the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivieres Aigles will not field teams for the 2021 season.

To complete the 2021 schedule, the Frontier League said that a team from the Province of Quebec will absorb players from the Titans, Aigles and Quebec Capitales and will be managed by Capitales' manager Pat Scalabrini.

"After having to suspend our 2020 season, we were excited to play 2021 with our full 16 teams and to bring the tremendous market of Ottawa into the Frontier League," said Frontier League Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Unfortunately, the continued and understandable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are causing us to change our plans. Our three Canadian members have proven to be tremendous additions and great partners. We look forward to resuming a full league schedule in 2022."

The league schedule for the 14 remaining franchises, while remaining 96 games in length, sees the Boulders, who were slated to open this season on May 27 at home against the Washington (PA) Wild Things, now beginning their inaugural Frontier League campaign at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona versus the New Jersey Jackals.

The subtraction of Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres also leaves three teams in the Atlantic and Northeast Divisions. The Atlantic, which housed Trois-Rivieres, is now comprised of the Boulders, Tri-City Valley Cats and the newly formed Province of Quebec team, while the Northeast, which was home to Ottawa, will include the Jackals, Sussex County Miners and Wild Things.

This Province of Quebec team will be composed of the Canadian players from the Titans', Aigles', and Capitales' current rosters along with the remaining players under contract to Quebec. Non-Canadian players on the Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres rosters will be subject to a dispersal draft among the 13 United States-based teams on Thursday afternoon.

The new team will spend the first half of the 2021 season on the road and visit each of the 13 other stadiums, beginning with a game against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, IL, on May 27.

Should the border open, they will play what would have been their home games at Stade Canac in Quebec City and Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivieres. Up to 27 home games are possible. If the border has not reopened by July 23, these games will be played at the opponent's stadium.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets will go on sale April 19.

After an exhibition game on May 22 against the NYPD - game time is set for 6:30 p.m., the New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut will arrive on May 27 when they host the New Jersey Jackals - game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

Meanwhile, tickets for the NYPD exhibition game on May 22 are on-sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found atÂ www.frontierleague.com.

