Booyah Bring Back Six Players from 2019

Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the addition of six players to the 2020 roster who wore the plaid uniform in 2019.

Starting along the infield, Minnesota second basemen Zack Raabe returns after a short 2019 Northwoods League stint. In just five games in 2019, Raabe hit .333, with five RBIs, four walks, and a stolen base. During his freshman season with the Golden Gophers, Raabe hit .271 with five doubles and 18 RBIs, and went a perfect 7-7 in stolen bases.

On the mound, Green Bay returns over 185 innings pitched in 2019, including 16 starts. Garrett Martin, now a junior at Marian University, comes back to the Booyah after hurling 55 innings during the 2019 summer. Martin dominated on the mound, finishing the season with a 3.43 ERA, and a 4-2 overall record. The right hander from Gypsum, CO won Northwoods League player of the night on two separate occasions, including following a seven inning, two earned run victory at Madison in June.

From Mineral Wells, WV, junior Dalton Wiggins returns to the Northwoods League for his third consecutive season. Wiggins was electric on the mound in 2019, with the lowest ERA on the team of 1.61. The right hander spent a majority of his season in the bullpen, but did make three out of his four starts on the season at the end of the year. Wiggins did not allow an earned run in 12 out of his 17 appearances last season.

Another electric arm returning to the Green Bay bullpen in 2020 is the Montevallo senior Chandler Ingram. Ingram was a reliable arm out of the bullpen for Tom Carty in 2019, going 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA. Ingram appeared in 22 games for Green Bay, all out of the bullpen, and picked up one save. His ability to shut down teams was impressive, as he only allowed a run in five out of the 22 games he came into.

Staying in the back end of the bullpen, the Booyah return 6'4 righty Jacob Paulishak to the rotation for 2020. With his hair flowing out of the back of his cap, Paulishak turned in five appearances out of the bullpen where he didn't allow a run, including three innings of two-hit ball at Lakeshore in late July. Paulishak returns to Green Bay for the full 2020 season, after spending just the latter portion of the year with the Booyah last summer.

The final arm returning for Green Bay is the versatile sophomore out of Northwood University in Logan Lee. The right hander went 3-2 in his first season with Green Bay, also picking up one save. Lee became a crucial part of the late stretch of the season for the Booyah, winning all three of his games in the final three weeks of the season. Lee's last appearance on the mound was in the final win of the year, 4-1 at home over Lakeshore.

