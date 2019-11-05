Dock Spiders Welcome Back Charbonneau

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce that Zac Charbonneau will be returning for his fourth season as field manager in 2020. Charbonneau has an overall record of 113-100 in the regular season and helped lead the Dock Spiders to a Northwoods League Championship in 2018.

"We are excited to have Zac back for another season. He has done a great job recruiting and putting a competitive team on the field year in and year out," said Chris Ward, Dock Spiders General Manager. "We look forward to having him back for the 2020 season!"

Charbonneau is currently the head baseball coach at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Prior to that, Charbonneau was an assistant coach at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois.

"My family and I are ecstatic about spending another summer in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac community has become a second home to us," said Charbonneau. "I am very lucky to coach in the Dock Spiders organization and be a part of the Northwoods League. Fondy is such great destination for summer baseball and it seems every summer is better than the last. It makes it easy to look forward to the summer season."

