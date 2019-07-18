Boomers Split at River City

O'FALLON, MO - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, rallied to an extra-inning win in the second game to split an abbreviated two-game series with the River City Rascals on the road.

GAME ONE: RASCALS 10, BOOMERS 3

The Boomers jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first on Wednesday. Jack Parenty tallied a one-out infield single and Matt Rose singled with two away before Nick Oddo opened the scoring with an RBI single. River City responded with four runs in the bottom of the first and the game was suspended due to rain in the second inning.

Resuming on Thursday, the Boomers pulled within 4-2 in the fourth inning after Brock Carpenter doubled with two outs and Connor Oliver followed with a run-scoring triple. The hosts added an unearned run in the bottom of the frame and scored five times in the sixth to break the game open. Parenty drove home a run in the seventh to account for the final.

Connor Reed suffered the loss after working the first on Wednesday. Payton Lobdell started the resumption and allowed an unearned run in three innings. Parenty finished with a pair of hits a run and an RBI as the Boomers totaled nine hits.

GAME TWO: BOOMERS 4, RASCALS 2 - NINE INNINGS

Rose homered in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless game and give the Boomers a 1-0 lead in the second contest. River City hit a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the inning against starter Aaron Rozek to grab a 2-1 edge. The Boomers tied the game when Chase Dawson opened the fifth with a triple and scored on a groundout from Quincy Nieporte. The contest stayed even into extras until the ninth when Nieporte hit a two-run homer with the international tiebreaker runner on base.

Nieporte finished with three RBIs and two hits in the win as the Boomers smacked 10. Parenty and Carpenter also added a pair of hits. Dylan Stutsman grabbed the win in relief, tossing two innings. Connor Eller recorded his 12th save to equal the league leaders. Rozek worked five innings and struck out four.

The Boomers (29-27) return home on Friday night to meet the Windy City ThunderBolts at 6:30 p.m. on Lego Night presented by Legonland! RHP Matt Miller (2-1, 3.67) is on the mound while Windy City has not announced a starter. The contest will also feature another round of postgame fireworks presented by Wintrust Community Banks. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

