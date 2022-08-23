Boomers Edged in Opener

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers opened a 10-game homestand with a 3-2 one-run loss to the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday night.

Washington, owners of the best record in the league and leaders of the West Division, plated a pair of runs in the first inning and led the whole way. The Boomers did not record a hit against Washington starter Kobe Foster until the sixth when Alec Craig laced a double to right-center. Washington added to the lead in the seventh with a single run. Schaumburg battled within a run in the bottom of the inning against the Washington bullpen.

Chase Dawson singled with one away and stole second. Braxton Davidson followed with a walk. Davidson extended hi on-base streak to 42 in the contest with a pair of walks. William Salas doubled into the left field corner to put the Boomers on the board. Blake Grant-Parks added an RBI groundout in the inning but Salas was left a third as the tying run.

The Boomers finished with just three hits in the contest and the team drew five walks. Aaron Glickstein worked seven innings and allowed three runs, taking the loss. Thomas Nicoll and Jake Joyce both worked scoreless innings in relief. The Boomers have dropped 14 one-run games this year.

The Boomers (46-38) continue the homestand on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm on an All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. RHP Jumpei Akanuma (4-1, 3.32) is scheduled to start against RHP Rob Whalen (11-2, 3.32). Don't miss your chance to see one of the final games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

