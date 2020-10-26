Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick Or Treat Event this Saturday

October 26, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Williamsport Crosscutters will be holding a free trick or treating event for children and their families this Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark. Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat will take place in the stadium parking lot on Halloween night from 6pm-8pm presented in part by Backyard Broadcasting.

The event will be hosted by Boomer, the Cutters popular mascot, and give children age 14 and under in costume, the opportunity for a fun, safe trick or treating experience. Over a dozen other exhibitors, including some of Boomer's mascot buddies, are slated to be part of Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat.

Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, "With COVID-19 impacting many of the usual Halloween activities in our area, we simply wanted to give children and their families a safe way to do some trick or treating."

All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the Williamsport Crosscutters and other area businesses. CDC Halloween recommendations will be observed including;

All exhibitors wearing protective masks and gloves

All candy individually wrapped and in treat bags

No-contact trick or treating where children (or parents) pick up the treat bag instead of it being handed to them

Those attending the event are asked enter the BB&T Ballpark lot via the 4th St. entrance only. Cars will exit at the back of the stadium on Beeber St.

More information on Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat is available by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389 x1100.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from October 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.