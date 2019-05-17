Boomers Blanked in Opener at Joliet

May 17, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, mustered just three hits on a cold night at Joliet, dropping the series opener to the defending Frontier League champs by a 3-0 score.

Joliet scored a pair of first inning runs against Schaumburg starter Payton Lobdell as the first two batters of the game reached base with a walk and a hit by pitch. The two runs were the only runs Lobdell would allow in 5.2 innings of work. Schaumburg could not put anything together against Joliet starter Keegan Long. Clint Hardy notched the first hit for the Boomers in the fifth inning. Long allowed just two base runners in seven shutout innings. Schaumburg brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not break through.

Lobdell struck out seven in his 5.2 innings and allowed just six hits. Joe Dougherty worked the final 2.1 innings of the defeat. Schaumburg tallied just three hits in game.

The Boomers (3-4) continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Aaron Rozek is scheduled to make his second start. The Boomers return home following the weekend to begin a long seven-game homestand. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.