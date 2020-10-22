BOO-Tacular and Dodgers Watch Party on Saturday

Trick or Treating and Baseball! What better way for kids and their families to celebrate Halloween!

This Saturday, October 24, ONEOK Field will host its first-ever Hornsby's Halloween BOO-Tacular, combined with a Game 4 Watch Party that will feature the Drillers parent club, the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it is all FREE!

BOO-Tacular will be a great way for kids to enjoy Halloween as it will include socially-distanced trick or treating and a Hornsby's costume contest. In addition, the Dodgers game will be playing on the stadium's new video board!

Stadium gates for Hornsby's BOO-Tacular will open at 6 p.m. for trick or treating on the concourse. At 6:45 p.m. Hornsby will choose the winners of his costume contest, awarding prizes for the cutest costume, the best couples costume and the best family costumes.

At 7 p.m. attention will turn to the big screen as the Dodgers take the field in pursuit of their first championship since 1988.

Admission for BOO-Tacular is now free with stadium food and beverage stands open throughout the evening to serve soft drinks, beer, popcorn, candy and more. Specials will include hot dogs and domestic draft beers for only $3 each. Craft beers will be offered for only $5 per serving.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own trick or treating bag to BOO-Tacular. Everyone will need to wear a mask while entering the stadium and while walking on the concourse. Once you are socially distanced in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the baseball game.

NOTE: BOO-tacular was originally a paid event that was going to feature the showing of the movie Hocus Pocus. All activities are now free of charge and another movie night will be scheduled in the future. Anyone who purchased tickets will be given a full refund.

