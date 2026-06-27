Bone-Crushing Hit Forces Fumble, Leads to Crowd Silencing TD!
Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
The Toronto Argonauts force a late fourth-quarter fumble, and just two plays later, Chad Kelly connects with Tyler Kahmann to silence the crowd and extend their lead.
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