Bone-Crushing Hit Forces Fumble, Leads to Crowd Silencing TD!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts force a late fourth-quarter fumble, and just two plays later, Chad Kelly connects with Tyler Kahmann to silence the crowd and extend their lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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