Bombers Win Seventh Straight on the Field; Can the Community Win for Them at City Hall on Thursday?

July 17, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers secured a seventh consecutive win as they defeated the Baton Rouge Rougarou 3-2.

Baton Rouge opened the scoring in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Josh Shelly to make it 1-0. The Bombers would answer in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Cole LeClair to make it 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, Shelly drove in another run on a single to give the Rougarou a 2-1 lead. Despite leaving the game down 2-1, the Bombers got a great outing out of starter Jack Hamilton, who gave up just two runs and four hits in five innings of work.

The Bombers used an RBI single from Blake Sehlke and an RBI double from Grant Watkins to claim a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh and rode that momentum to the finish line, winning by a score of 3-2.

Darren Crane was phenomenal in relief as he only allowed one hit in four innings out of the bullpen to provide some much-needed rest for the Brazos Valley bullpen.

While the Bombers won on the field, the team needs your help at Bryan City Hall at 3 PM on Thursday, July 18. The city of Bryan is terminating the team's lease at Edible Field for convenience and the team is looking for Bomber fans throughout the community to voice their support for the hometown team.

Fans can speak about what the Bombers mean to them and the impact they've had on the Bryan-College Station community. If you are interested in speaking for 90 seconds, be sure to arrive by 2:45 PM on Thursday to fill out the necessary paperwork.

Thank you for your support of Brazos Valley Bombers baseball! The team hopes to see you at Bryan City Hall at 3 PM on Thursday to help keep Bomber baseball alive in 2025. The Bombers return home tomorrow, July 17 as they take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

