Bombers Make It Eight Straight with Sweep of Rougarou

July 17, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers made it eight straight wins tonight as they earned a 7-5 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The win also gave the Bombers a two-game sweep.

The Bombers started hot in the bottom of the second as newcomer Brock DeYoung cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple to make it 3-0 in his first at-bat with Brazos Valley. The Bombers would add another run on a sacrifice fly from Jaxon Daigre to make it 4-0 Bombers after two innings.

Baton Rouge cut into the lead in the top of the third thanks to a two-RBI single from Michael Curry to make it 4-2 Bombers. The game would remain the same through five innings as the Bombers and Rougarou both saw solid pitching.

In the bottom of the sixth, it was an RBI single from Cole LeClair that extended the Brazos Valley lead to 5-2.

The big momentum shift came in the top of the seventh as Rougarou third baseman Peyton Woods drilled a three-run home run over the right field wall off Bomber reliever Jace Stoops which tied the score at 5-5. The Bombers would break the deadlock in the bottom half thanks to a bases-loaded walk which made it 6-5 Bombers after seven.

The Bombers would add on one more insurance run in the eighth off an RBI single from Tristan Russell making the final score 7-5 in favor of the home side.

While the Bombers continue to win on the field, the team needs your help winning for them tomorrow at Bryan City Hall. Be sure to support Bomber baseball by attending the City Hall meeting tomorrow at 3 PM. If you would like to speak for 60-90 seconds at the meeting about what the Bombers mean to you, please arrive at 2:45 PM so you can fill out the necessary paperwork.

The Bombers thank you for your continued support of Brazos Valley baseball. The team will take their 8-game win streak on the road as they take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou at Pete Goldsby Field tomorrow, July 18 at 7:05 PM. The team returns home Tuesday, July 23 to host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

