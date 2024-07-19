Bombers Name Mark Whitehead Next Head Coach

July 19, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that Mark Whitehead will be the team's next head coach for the 2025 TCL season. Whitehead will also take the reigns as interim manager for the remainder of this season as Brian Nelson has accepted the head coach position at Division 1 Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Whitehead spent the entirety of his NCAA playing career at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio where he hit .272 with 85 RBI and 55 stolen bases in 200 games across five seasons.

Whitehead, originally from San Antonio, Texas, is no stranger to the Bombers' organization, playing for Brazos Valley as an outfielder in 2015 and 2016 where he appeared in 44 games over two seasons where the Bombers compiled a 87-16 record and won back-to-back TCL titles.

"I'm super pumped about being the next manager," Whitehead said. "I've got some big shoes to fill with Brian Nelson taking the job at Oakland, but the guys have really come along and kept this winning streak going and I'm very excited to keep it rolling for the rest of this year and into next summer."

As a former Bomber, Whitehead has a deep appreciation for the community and understands the importance of the team to him and everyone in Bryan-College Station.

"This team means a ton. From the support that the Bryan-College Station community gives to the guys on the team, to the host families that provide such an awesome experience for all these players. It's unbelievable to come full circle as a one-time player and now being the manager."

The Bombers would like to congratulate Mark on his new role and thank him for his tremendous representation of the organization both on and off the field. They also wish the best of luck to Brian Nelson on his new role with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Bombers are on the road tonight to take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The team returns home on Tuesday, July 23 as they take on the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

