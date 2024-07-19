Generals Outlast River Monsters Again in Another Back-And-Forth Clash Thursday; Win 7th in a Row

July 19, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals, after taking the first two games of their four-game series against the defending TCL Champion and current last place Segun River Monsters, brought the series back to the crossroads and took their momentum with them. In front of a nearly sold-out crowd, the Generals took it the 'Sters once again with a decisive 8-5 victory and extend their longest win streak of the summer to seven games. With another win, Victoria extends its staggering second half record to 11-3 and its overall record to 27-10. Meanwhile, the lowly River Monsters fall to 5-10 in the second half with the loss and a disappointing 11-26 overall.

The Generals offense, with much of 2024 has been the "star of the show," came through late Thursday, seven of their eight runs came in the fifth inning or later. Highlight members of Head Coach Michael Oros's lineup included Texas State designated hitter and TCL All-Star Travis Bragg, who finished the night with 3 for 5 with three RBIs, extending his season total to 16 in the category. Meanwhile another three RBI came from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi second baseman Mario Mendoza Jr., including a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that proved to be the game's decisive runs.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Generals starter and Alvin Community College RHP Hayden Tronson dealt with traffic for much of the night, but allowed just two runs and stranded nine River Monsters on the basepaths with five hard fought innings on the bump. Victoria's winner on the mound was UT Tyler RHP Julio Garcia, who collected his first win of the summer in his just third appearance allowing three hits and one run in the eighth. Generals closer and Houston Christian RHP Zach Ryan added to his save list with his 4th of the summer in a clean ninth inning where he struck out two.

Victoria concludes their series with Seguin on Friday, July 19th, at Riverside Stadium, as they will aspire for a eighth consecutive win and ninth in their last ten games. The first pitch will be at 7:05 PM, and it will also be a Free Ticket Night at the ballpark Friday, thanks to our partners, Atzenhoffer Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.