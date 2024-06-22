Bombers Gator Bit in Extras by Lake Charles

June 22, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers dropped a hard-fought extra-innings context against the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 3-2 on BTU Customer Appreciation Night at Edible Field.

Bomber fans were treated to a pitcher's duel as Bomber starter Cameron Edmonds and Lake Charles righty Colby Morse tossed shutouts through four innings. In the top of the fifth, it was eventually Lake Charles who broke through on an RBI groundout from Will Franklin to put Lake Charles up 1-0.

The Gumbeaux Gators would add on in the top of the sixth as Aaron Morgan scored on a passed ball from Edmonds to make the score 2-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bombers would get on the board thanks to a sacrifice fly from Grant Watkins to make it 2-1. In the bottom of the eighth, it was Tristan Russell who came through with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2 after eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Bomber reliever Micky Scheetz shut down the Gumbeaux Gators to set up a walk-off scenario for the Bombers. Scheetz would end up going four innings only allowing one run and two hits.

In the bottom of the ninth, Madisonville High School alum Caden Miller tried to rally the squad with a two-out triple but was left stranded by Gumbeaux Gators pitcher Carson Laws to send the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth, it was Morgan who came through with an RBI single to put the Gumbeaux Gators up 3-2, which would end up being the final score.

The Bombers return to Edible Field tomorrow night, Sunday, June 23 for a rematch with the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to all upcoming Bomber games, visit bvbombers.com.

