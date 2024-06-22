Generals Secure Home-Field Advantage with 11-2 Win Against Seguin

June 22, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals hosted the Seguin River Monsters with a magic number of two to clinch a playoff berth and secure home-field advantage for the Texas Collegiate League semifinals. Everything went the Generals way, celebrating its accomplishments after the game.

Six Generals recorded hits, including three from Houston 2B Cameron Nickens. Offensively, in the spotlight included Cisco College CF Damien Whitfield, Houston SS Anthony Avalos, Angelina College DH Dalton Mullins, UTSA 1B Mark Henning, Panola Junior College 3B Josh Arquette and Temple Junior College LF Jake Weaver.

To begin the evening, Blinn LHP Ben Pollenshultz was on the mound for Victoria. The only two runs for Seguin were charged to Pollenschultz, who gave up six hits, allowing two walks and striking out six. With the win, Pollenshultz moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Generals got off to a hot start, scoring seven runs in the first two innings and four more in the fourth inning. The Generals drew 10 walks but also struck out 10 times. Mullins led the team with two RBIs.

In the first inning, Avalos scored after an error by the River Monsters, which led to the first run of the night for the Generals. Henning grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Bragg, followed by Mullins coming around to score with a stolen base.

In the second inning, Avalos hit a sacrifice fly to left field, plating the fourth run for Victoria. Later in the inning, Mullins hit an RBI single, scoring Whitfield and Weaver. Arquette's discipline at the plate allowed him to draw the RBI walk, scoring Mullins.

The fourth inning consisted of another four-run inning from the Generals' offense, with Nickens smashing an RBI double, scoring Bragg. Henning added to his hit total with a single that resulted in an error by the River Monsters' second baseman that allowed Mullins and Nickens to score. The final run of the evening came courtesy of Weaver, who hit an RBI single, scoring Henning.

With the win, the Generals secured the No. 1 seed in the Texas Division and currently hold first place in the Texas Collegiate League with a 13-6 record.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night at Fabacher Field against the Acadiana Cane Cutters with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 22, 2024

