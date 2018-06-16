Bombers Fall in Extra Innings

Victoria, TX - It was a game of highs and lows tonight for the Bombers, as the team came back from a late deficit to force extra innings, only to fall in the 11th inning on a walk-off home run to the Victoria Generals. The loss trims the Bombers lead in the TCL standings to one game.

The Generals opened up the scoring in today's game in the first inning, scoring two runs against Bombers' starting pitcher Brad Verel. However, the Bombers would trim the lead back to tie the game with runs in the second and third innings. In the 7th inning, the Bombers would take their first lead of the night, going ahead 3-2. The Bombers would add an insurance run on a home run from Chase Kemp to lead off the 8th inning, giving the team a 4-2 lead.

However, Victoria would score three runs in the bottom half of the 8th inning to retake the lead 5-4. The Bombers yet again had late inning heroics from the heart of their order, as shortstop Christian Sepulveda doubled in Zach Iverson to tie the game and put the game in extra innings. In the 11th inning, the Bombers gave up a walk-off two run home run to Generals' right fielder Dylan Hutchinson to end the game.

Notable performers for the Bombers in tonight's game included Bombers' catcher Ryan Newman, who plays his college baseball at Texas State, who hit a home run in the second inning and had two RBIs in the ball game. Bombers starting pitcher Brad Verel also pitched well after his first inning struggles, going 6 innings allowing 7 hits and just the two runs.

The Bombers will continue their road trip tomorrow for a double header against the Texas Marshals in Dallas, Texas before having an off day Sunday. The Bombers will return home to face the Texas Marshals again on June 18th at Travis Field.

