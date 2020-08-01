Bombers Clinch Playoff Spot

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers will once again be competing in the post-season after defeating the Victoria Generals 4-3 tonight. They will face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday. If the Bombers win tomorrow night, they will earn first place in the division and will play in San Antonio on Tuesday and host Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday.

Taylor Smith got the scoring started on Aggie night with an RBI single to score fellow Texas A&M teammate Bryce Blaum. The A&M theme continued in the third as Austin Bost reached on an infield single to knock in Tatrow to double the lead. A run off a passed ball in the fourth and an RBI single from Caden Homniok in the fifth put the Bombers up 4-2. The Generals cut the deficit in half in the seventh, but it was not enough as the Bombers held the visitors scoreless in the final two innings to secure the series.

Tristan Stivors improved to 2-1 on the season tonight as he went four scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six. His ERA dropped to 2.93 and has not allowed a run in his last nine innings of work. John Cheatwood earned his second save of the season after throwing a scoreless ninth.

Smith and Bost made the Aggie fans proud tonight as they went a combined 4-6 with two RBI's. Homniok of Blinn JC also racked up a couple of hits and RBI to represent the Brazos Valley community.

The Bombers will play the final regular-season game against Victoria tomorrow, August 2nd, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

