Cane Cutters Grab Six-Run Win against Twins

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters took a 7-1 win over the Texarkana Twins to get the series victory Saturday night at Fabacher Field.

Riyan Rodriguez (Arkansas Tech) started for the Cane Cutters, allowing only one run (earned) on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Hunter Meche (LSUA) took over for two innings with one hit and one strikeout. Levi David (Northwestern State) closed out the night allowing two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

Cole McConnell (LA Tech) started things off for the Cutters in the bottom of the first with a two-out double and came around to score on a single by Powerade Player of the Game Champ Artigues (Southeastern). Jacob Burke (Southeastern) came in for run number two on an error by the pitcher after reaching base on a hit by pitch.

The Cane Cutters loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and McConnell drew a walk to bring in Billy Garrity (Southern Miss).

The Twins scored their only run in the top of the third but the Cane Cutters responded with a run by Artigues off a double by Ethan Lege (Delgado CC) in the bottom of the inning.

Texarkana loaded the bases with Cutters once more in the bottom of the fourth, walking Artigues to bring Trace Henry (ULM) home. Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) scored Acadiana's sixth run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State).

Garrity launched a solo shot in the seventh to ice the win.

