Bombers Big Eighth Inning Earns Series Split with Lake Charles

June 23, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers were victorious against the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators for the first time in team history as they won 5-3 on Sunday Funday at Edible Field.

The game was scoreless through three innings courtesy of a pitcher's duel between Midlothian, Texas natives Caden Copeland for Lake Charles, and Travis Belz for the Bombers. The Gumbeaux Gators would eventually breakthrough in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Will Brassil giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Bombers would respond in the bottom of the fifth with two runs thanks to a sacrifice fly from Harrison Griffith and a bases-loaded walk to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

Lake Charles would even the game in the top of the eighth thanks to an RBI single from Evan Joubert, tying the score at 2. But it was the Bombers who went off in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double from Zac Daigre, an RBI double from Cooper Smith, and a passed ball which gave the Bombers a 5-2 lead, which would be the final score.

The Bombers' bullpen, which consisted of Alex Thrasher, Brayton Davis, and Connor Doucet pitched brilliantly in relief, only surrendering one run in four innings of relief and adding three strikeouts.

The Bombers travel to Victoria to take on the Generals on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26 to end the first half of the Texas Collegiate League season. The Bombers return home on Thursday, June 27 to take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

