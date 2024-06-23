Generals Sweep Cane Cutters, Win 6-2

June 23, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







For the sixth time this season, the Victoria Generals battled the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Victoria secured its fourth win this season versus Acadiana with a 6-2 victory.

Although Acadiana was able to outhit Victoria, Victoria's offensive power outscored Acadiana. On the night, the Generals gathered seven hits with one error, while the Cane Cutters had eight hits with three errors.

Seven Generals players recorded hits, including three singles from UTSA 1B Mark Henning. Cisco College CF Damien Whitfield, Houston SS Anthony Avalos, SFA C Brock Knoerr and San Jacinto Junior College DH James Benjamin contributed to the hit total and help the Generals complete a successful road trip.

Henning and Knoerr recorded singles in the second inning, allowing Benjamin to double and collect his eighth RBI of the season. Whitfield quickly made it 2-0 after hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring Knoerr. A wild pitch by the Cane Cutters pitcher allowed Whitfield's speed to score the only run in the fifth inning by the Generals' offense.

After taking a 3-0 lead, Victoria scored three more runs from an RBI single by Avalos and Whitfield. An error from the Acadiana left fielder resulted in Avalos and Benjamin scoring to make it 6-0. Victoria allowed two runs to score that were charged to Kendall Dove Texas A&M Corpus Christi RHP Kendall Dove in the bottom of the ninth. Tronson was credited with his first win of the season that moved Victoria to 15-6 on the season.

The Generals will be back in action Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium for a four-game homestand against the Brazos Valley Bombers and Acadiana Cane Cutters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.