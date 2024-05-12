Bolts Drop Rubber Match in Ten Innings

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Tri-City ValleyCats scored three runs in the top of the tenth inning to break a tie and beat the ThunderBolts 8-5 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

The Bolts (2-2) trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, when they took their first lead. Jaylen Hubbard singled and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the score at one and Ethan Lopez, who had walked, scored on an error.

They added to their lead in the third inning when Hubbard singled and Lopez doubled him in. Christian Kuzemka followed with a double to score Lopez and make it a 4-1 lead.

John Mikolaicyk, making his professional debut, dominated the ValleyCats early, allowing only one hit over the first five innings. The ValleyCats (2-1) made their move in the sixth, getting a leadoff double from Ryan Cash. Javeyon Williams scored him on a single and an Ian Walters RBI single made it a one-run game. After Mikolaicyk departed, Kyle Novak doubled home two more runs, giving Tri-City a 5-4 advantage.

Joe Johnson evened the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh that sent the game to the tenth inning.

Tyler Naumann retired the first two batters of the extra frame but Tri-City followed with three straight hits to take command once and for all.

Nathan Medrano (1-0) tossed the final three innings and picked up the win. Naumann (0-1) suffered the loss for the Bolts.

After a Monday off, the ThunderBolts continue their season-opening seven-game home stand with a Tuesday morning game against the Florence Y'alls. Will Armbruester (0-0, 0.00) makes the start for the Bolts. It is the first of six consecutive School Days at Ozinga Field with first pitch scheduled for 10:35. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

