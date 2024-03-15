Boise Hawks to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Memorial Stadium

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp to Memorial Stadium this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a Hawks player. They'll train at Memorial Stadium and be instructed by current Hawks Field Manager, Gary Van Tol, as well as additional Hawks coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running and game situations for kids of all abilities.

Campers will also receive an official Nike Camp t-shirt, wristband, cinch sack and ticket to the Hawks August 8th game against the Billings Mustangs, where they'll be introduced on the field during the game.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences. We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the Hawks. We have no doubt that Gary and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so." - Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball

The Nike Baseball Camp at Memorial Stadium runs from August 5 to August 8. Spots are limited, so visit https://bit.ly/HawksNikeBaseballCamp2024 for more information or call Nike Sports Camps directly at 1-800-645-3226.

