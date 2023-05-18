Boise Hawks Renew Partnership with Wendy's

May 18, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, an independent baseball team of the Pioneer Baseball League, in partnership with Wendy's®, announced today they have renewed their alternative co-brand for the 2023 season. For five home games, the Hawks will again play as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator® sandwich and a fan favorite. Big and bold, both in size and flavor, the Baconator was the obvious choice when choosing a sandwich to represent a team as fierce as the Boise Hawks. Wendy's is looking forward to serving the Baconator and Breakfast Baconator® to Hawks fans all season long!

"We are extremely excited to get involved in our community in such a fun way. Wendy's is a very innovative and lively brand that loves to give back to our guests and community, and I think you can certainly see that with this partnership." said Jim and Kathy Taggart, Wendy's franchisees and owner of 15 local Wendy's restaurants in Boise. "We also have deep baseball roots with Kathy being the daughter of Hall of Famer, Harmon Killebrew. This unique Wendy's partnership with such a great local organization in the Boise Hawks is a match made in heaven for us. We'll be rooting for the Boise Baconators to win all season long!"

The team will wear wear newly customized Boise Baconators jerseys and hats for five games, beginning their first homestand. Fans can meet Boise Baconators players each Baconators game dates at the Wendy's in Garden City location (5525 W. Chinden Blvd. Garden City, ID 83714) from 1 PM to 2 PM. The Boise Baconators will take the field on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 24

Friday, June 16

Tuesday, June 27

Friday, July 21

Friday, September 1

Fans and media can attend the new Boise Baconators uniform unveiling at the Wendy's in Garden City (5525 W. Chinden Blvd. Garden City, ID 83714) on Friday, May 19 at 1 PM. Boise Hawks players and staff, along with Wendy's franchisees Jim and Kathy Taggart will be available for the unveiling.

"We're excited to be partnering again with Wendy's and their iconic Baconator sandwich for this alternate brand in 2023. Our fans have always eaten Baconator cheeseburgers - now after this season, they can wear Baconators jerseys," - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

Starting May 24, Boise Hawks (Baconators) fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Boise Baconators Ticket Package, which includes four Reserved Seats and four $10 Wendy's gift cards for only $60. Boise Baconators Ticket Packages are limited and may be purchased at the Memorial Stadium Box Office or BoiseHawks.com.

Additionally, if the Boise Baconators score five or more runs at one of these games, all fans in attendance will receive one coupon for a Buy One, Get One Breakfast Baconator or Baconator valid the next day at any Boise area Wendy's.*

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 18, 2023

Boise Hawks Renew Partnership with Wendy's - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.