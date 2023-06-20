Boise Hawks Homestand #4 Preview - Boise Hawks

June 20, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: Starting June 27, the Boise Hawks will welcome in the Glacier Range Riders and Great Falls Voyagers to Memorial Stadium for the first time this season. The Hawks will be holding their Fourth of July Weekend Celebration including three post-game firework shows.

Tuesday, June 27 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Baconators are back to take the field for their third game of the season. Before the game, the Boise Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:30PM to 1:30PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for photos and autographs.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune27Tix

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Pepsi, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, EverGreen Home Loans, The Azek Company, Umpqua Bank, Front Porch Properties, Lombard Conrad Architects, Advanced Control Systems and P1FCU); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho and Jimmy Johns in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune28

Thursday, June 29 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light, Cumulus Media); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

Thursday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by The Doug Brown Trio and happy hour drink offers.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune29

Friday, June 30 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Albertsons, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Red Sky Warning and happy hour drink offers.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune30

Saturday, July 1 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (St. Luke's, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise State Football Running Back, Ashton Jeanty Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football's Running Back, Ashton Jeanty, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Ashton will throw out a first pitch and then join fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Ula Vamps and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly1

Sunday, July 2 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Toyota and Bureau of Land Management, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will celebrate the birth of our nation and light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Sunday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Scott Sweet Music and happy hour drink offers.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly2

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.