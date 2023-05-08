Boise Hawks, Flock Cancer Idaho Partner for Mother's Day Fundraiser

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with Flock Cancer Idaho, have announced their fundraising partnership for this Sunday's Mother's Day Game at Memorial Stadium. The Hawks have pledged half of all ticket proceeds will be donated to Flock Cancer Idaho, a Treasure Valley based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes awareness about breast cancer and provides breast cancer programs and charities with support and funding.

The Boise Hawks will be playing the Black Sox - a barnstorming independent team from throughout the United States. Gates open at 3 PM and first pitch will be 4:05 PM. Tickets for Sunday's Mother's Day Game start at $9 and can be purchased by visiting the Memorial Stadium Box Office or by visiting https://bit.ly/boisehawksmay14

"We're very excited to be working with an awesome organization like Flock Cancer Idaho. Hosting a game on Mother's Day for the first time in our history, we felt it was the right place and time to honor moms. We also get the unique chance to give back to an outstanding community non-profit and share the great work that they do with our fans." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

"Flock Cancer Idaho is proud to bring a survivor event back to the Treasure Valley and raise money for vital breast cancer programs helping breast cancer fighters, survivors and their families. Fully volunteer run, all their money stays local going directly to programs that support these cancer families in need." - Leslie Scantling, Flock Cancer Idaho Founder

