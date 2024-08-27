Boise Hawks Baseball Week 14 Recap

August 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks struggled on the back end of their voyage to California, dropping five out of six games to the Yolo High Wheelers.

The Hawks remain firmly in the postseason race with 12 games remaining in the second half. Boise is tied with Yolo for second place, one game behind the Oakland Ballers and a game in front of the first half champion Missoula PaddleHeads.

Boise hosts Yolo in six-game series, August 27-September 1. It I the final regular-season home games of the season for the Hawks.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 20

Boise jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-double by Nich Klemp and a run-scoring single by Trevor Minder, but Yolo chased Hawks' starter Luke Malone in the second inning in a 10-4 loss.

August 21

The Hawks built a 3-0 lead on RBI-singles by Klemp and Noah Marcelo and an RBI-triple by Michael O'Hara. After the High Wheelers rallied for a 4-3 lead, Joey Kalafut's two-run single in the seventh put Boise back in front 5-4. The Hawks gave up an unearned run in each of the final two frames and were edged 6-5.

August 22

Boise was held to three hits in an 11-0 loss.

August 23

Tyner Hughes and Klemp each drove in a run with a single, but a four-run second for Yolo was the difference in a 4-2 setback.

August 24

The Hawks fell behind 1-0 in the first before rallying for three runs in the second. Hughes and Patrick Merino each knocked in a run with a single and Hughes scored on a ground out by O'Hara. Klemp added a two-run double in the fifth for a 5-1 lead. The High Wheelers closed within 5-3, but Troy Viola put the game out of reach with a three-run homer in the ninth and the Hawks won 8-3.

August 25

Boise made three errors that contributed to five unearned runs in a 10-1 loss.

About the Boise Hawks

The 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Organization of the Year Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit BoiseHawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 27, 2024

Boise Hawks Baseball Week 14 Recap - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.