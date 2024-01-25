Boise Hawks Announce Roster Returnees

January 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - A baker's dozen players are returning to the Boise Hawks for 2024, manager Gary Van Tol announced, Tuesday.

Offensively, the list includes utility player Tyler Jorgensen, catcher Rene Mendoza, infielder Kole Kaler and outfielders Noah Marcelo and D.J. Poteet.

Catcher, an infielder, two outfielders and utility player Tyler Jorgensen, the team's franchise player.

Jorgensen has spent the last three seasons with the Hawks, batting .292 during that span. Last season, he led Boise in games (93), at bats (362) and stolen bases (19). The franchise tag attached to Jorgensen allows him to play one final year in the Pioneer League.

Mendoza appeared in just seven games last year. His biggest hit was a two-run home run that came in a doubleheader sweep of Great Falls, September 9. Kaler started 83 games a year ago, primarily at third base. He batted .257 with 14 doubles, 4 home runs and 52 RBI.

Marcelo played in 40 games last summer, including 25 starts. He batted .292 with a .370 on-base percentage. Poteet played in 68 games last year, batting .292 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 52 RBI while adding 15 stolen bases.

On the mound, Brayden Spears and Matt Sox combined for 26 starts in 2023. Spears won each of his last five starts, averaging six inning per outing and recording a 2.70 ERA during that span. Overall, he led the Hawks with nine wins and held opponents to a .245 batting average against. Sox made 10 starts and averaged 7.69 strikeouts per nine innings.

Bullpen arms returning include Casey Dykstra, Evan Kowalski, Luke Malone, Drew Marrufo, Blake McFadden and Mike Peterson.

Dykstra notched three saves in 15 appearances, limited opponents to a .132 batting average against and punched out 12.6 batters per nine innings. Kowalski logged 37 innings in 21 appearances and struck out 40.

Malone picked up a pair of wins in 22 outings and logged 38 innings. Marrufo made 34 appearances, the most among returnees. He had two wins and three saves last season.

McFadden made 30 appearances and struck out 29 in 29 innings of work. Peterson pitched 45 1/3 innings in 2023, the most among the returning relievers. In 19 appearances, he registered three wins and two saves.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 25, 2024

Boise Hawks Announce Roster Returnees - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.