BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, the Pioneer Baseball League 2023 Organization of the Year, are thrilled to announce the launch of their much-anticipated podcast, Boise Hawks Insider. This exciting venture aims to provide fans with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the team, players, and the thrilling world of the Boise Hawks and Pioneer Baseball League.

Boise Hawks Insider promises to be more than just a podcast; it's a unique opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite team in ways they've never experienced before. The podcast will feature in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and other key figures within the organization. Listeners can expect to gain insights into the team's strategies, training routines, and personal stories from the players themselves.

Hosted by Hawks' Baseball Communications Coordinator, Craig Lawson, a seasoned sports commentator with a passion for baseball, Boise Hawks Insider will cover a wide range of topics, including game highlights, memorable moments, and the team's community involvement. Fans can look forward to engaging discussions, entertaining anecdotes, and the camaraderie that makes baseball such a beloved sport.

"We're excited to bring the Boise Hawks experience directly to our fans through Boise Hawks Insider. This podcast is a fantastic way for our supporters to feel even more connected to the team and get to know the players, coaches, and staff on a personal level," - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

The first episode of Boise Hawks Insider is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, January 10, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly. Boise Hawks Insider Season 1, Episode 1 can be listened to now at https://bit.ly/BHIS1E1. Soon, Boise Hawks fans will be able to tune in to Boise Hawks Insider on popular podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Don't miss out on the excitement! Subscribe to Boise Hawks Insider and join the Boise Hawks on this thrilling journey through the world of baseball.

