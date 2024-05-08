Boise Hawks Announce Front Office Changes

May 8, 2024

BOISE, Idaho - Jake Lusk has been named Vice President of Baseball and Business Operations and Matt Osbon has been appointed General Manager of Sales and Marketing for the Boise Hawks, Boise Hawks President/Partner Jeff Eiseman announced Wednesday.

Lusk has been with the Hawks since 2007 and most recently was the Assistant General Manager of Facility Operations. Osbon returns to the Hawks after serving with the team from 2016 to 2022 as the team's Director of Sales in 2022.

The moves come due to the departure of Vice President/General Manager Mike Van Hise, who is leaving the organization after the opening homestand for a consulting position in the Midwest. Van Hise joined the Hawks as Assistant General Manager in 2016 was promoted to General Manager in 2019 and added the Vice President title in 2021. The Pioneer Baseball League's Executive of the Year in 2022, he led the franchise to the Pioneer Baseball League's attendance crown and PBL Organization of the Year honor in 2023.

"Nothing is ever static, that is true in life as well as the Boise Hawks, Eiseman said. "I thank Mike Van Hise for his years serving the Boise community and the Hawks. He did a great job, and we will miss him. Fortunately, we have an amazing staff and the opportunity to promote from within.

"Jake Lusk was a fixture for the Hawks long before our group arrived. We never about our operations with Jake around and are excited to announce his promotion. In addition, we are excited to welcome Matt Osbon back to the Hawks family. Matt brings an energy and 'can-do' spirit which will lead us to new heights. As I've said before, our best days are still ahead, and we are ready for baseball season."

Lusk said, "I thank Mike Van Hise for everything he has done for the team since his arrival in 2016. He has pushed the team to grow. Having been a long-time fan as well as staff member of the Boise Hawks, I'm excited for the new opportunity and the direction to team is heading."

Osbon added, "It is an unbelievable privilege to be in the Boise Hawks' organization," Osbon said. "Coming back to rekindle the relationships made in the community, not only with partners and season- ticket holders, but each fan who walks through those gates, is a big reason I am happy to be back."

Van Hise stated, "It's been an honor and a privilege to represent Boise's professional baseball team for the past eight years. We've been able to do some great things here at Memorial Stadium. Whether it be adding a state-of-the-art videoboard to our show, hosting the final All Star Game in Minor League Baseball in 2019, or navigating the transition to the Pioneer Baseball League, I'm extremely proud of the hard work this staff has been able to accomplish and will look back at my time in Boise fondly. I'm forever in debt to Jeff Eiseman, Missy Martin, Chris Schoen, and Agon Sports for bringing me to Boise and giving me guidance and friendship the entire way. I'll be a Hawk for life, so I look forward to cheering on Jake and Matt from afar as they take this new opportunity to steer this amazing ship."

