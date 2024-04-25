Boise Hawks Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2024 season. This season's schedule of events continues the yearly trend of being the most robust promotional schedule in Hawks history and includes ten post-game fireworks shows, six Boise State Student-Athlete appearances, six giveaways, a special celebrity guest appearance, a nationally recognized entertainment act, promotional theme nights, and returning daily promotions.

"Announcing our Promotional Schedule is one of the real checkpoints that the start of the baseball season is nearby. We're thrilled to share the hard work of our staff this off-season - once again, putting together an amazing slate of events and promotions throughout the season." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President.

BOISE STATE STUDENT-ATHLETE APPEARANCES - SIX NIGHTS

Building off the success of the partnership with Boise State University student-athletes, the Boise Hawks are hosting six Student Athlete Appearances for the 2024 season. They will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and engaging with fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with autographs and pictures. The following Boise State student-athletes will be making an appearance during the 2024 season (with more to be added in during the season):

Saturday, May 25 - Boise State University Football Kicker Jonah Dalmas

Saturday, June 8 - Boise State University Football Quarterback Maddux Madsen

Saturday, June 15 - Boise State University Football Wide Receiver Austin Bolt

Saturday, July 13 - Boise State University Men's Basketball Forward Tyson Degenhart

Friday, August 2 - Boise State University Men's Basketball Forward Austin Meadow

Saturday, August 31 - Boise State University Women's Basketball Center Abby Muse

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - TEN NIGHTS

Fridays are "Fireworks Fridays" with a post-game firework show after every Friday home game, Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4. The Hawks will be hosting ten post-game firework shows at Memorial Stadium, with media partner KBOI CBS 2;

Friday, May 24, presented by Albertsons

Friday, June 7

Friday, June 14, presented by Idaho Beef Council

Wednesday, July 3

Thursday, July 4, , presented by Toyota

Friday, July 5, presented by St. Luke's Health Care

Friday, July 12, Fry-rworks presented by Lamb Weston

Friday, August 2, presented by Fred Meyer

Friday, August 9, presented by Intermountain Gas Company

Friday, August 30, with Idaho Transportation Department

WWE HALL OF FAMER "HACKSAW" JIM DUGGAN APPEARANCE - SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

The Boise Hawks and Moneytree are excited to welcome WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 3. Hawks and WWE fans can join Hacksaw for a meet-and-greet, pictures, and autographs.

IN-STADIUM ENTERTAINMENT ACT - SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Returning after an awesome appearance in 2021, the Hawks welcome back Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Join Tyler as he balances items he brings and other items on the field between innings and IN THE STANDS.

WOOF WEDNESDAYS AND BLITZ THE BAT DOG

Woof Wednesdays, presented by Scheels, returns to Memorial Stadium every Wednesday game, where fans can bring their dogs to the game - May 22, June 12, June 19, July 3 (please note, post-game fireworks), July 10, July 31, August 7, and August 28.

Blitz the Bat Dog and Positive Pets Dog Training are returning to Memorial Stadium for 2024. Fans can catch Blitz retrieving bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home game this season, with special Friday appearances on June 7, July 5, and August 30.

GIVEAWAYS

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates):

2024 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Project Filter - Tuesday, May 21

Team Photo / Post-game Autograph Night, presented by Alexander Clark Printing - Saturday, May 25

Boise Hawks Cross Body Belt Bag - Saturday, June 8

Boise Hawks Sunglasses Giveaway, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, June 15

2024 Team Baseball Card Giveaway, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Saturday, August 10

Money Giveaway, presented by Moneytree - Saturday, August 31

MiLB COPA DE LA DIVERSION - BOISE PAPAS FRITAS SUNDAYS

The Boise Papas Fritas and MiLB's Copa de la Diversion and will return for Sunday games. Through Copa de la Diversion, the Boise Papas Fritas will celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. Boise Papas Fritas games are May 26, June 9, June 16, July 7, July 14, August 4, August 11, and September 1.

SUNDAY BOISE HAWKS KIDS CLUB GAMES

Sundays are Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit BoiseHawks.com. On each Kids Club Sunday game, Kids Club Members receive one complimentary General Admission ticket, one complimentary hot dog, complimentary access to the Project Filter Kids Zone and the opportunity to run the bases after the game. Kids Club Sundays are May 26, June 9, June 16, July 7, July 14, August 4, August 11, and September 1.

CORNHOLE IDAHO WEDNESDAY NIGHT TOURNAMENTS AT THE GARDEN

The Boise Hawks have partnered up with Cornhole Idaho to host cornhole tournaments at The Garden on every Wednesday night game. Tournaments kick off at 7:00 PM and your entry to the tournament includes a General Admission Boise Hawks ticket. Fans who already have tickets may enter the tournament on-site.

HOMETOWN HEROES WEDNESDAYS

Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks - along with P1FCU, Umpqua Bank, Clark/Wardle, Les Schwab, and Pepsi - will partner up to recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Each Wednesday, tickets will be donated on the behalf of these partners to fire, police, military (active and veterans), teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers - honoring them for their service to the Treasure Valley.

PRE-GAME CONCERT SERIES AT THE GARDEN

Every Saturday game, the Boise Hawks will be hosting their Pre-game Concert Series at The Garden, where fans can enjoy local Treasure Valley musical talent for a pre-game happy hour from 5:45 to 6:45 PM. Pre-game Concert Series games are May 25, June 8, June 15, July 6, July 13, August 3, August 10, an August 31. Interested bands can contact the Boise Hawks via email at paige@boisehawks.com for details and availability.

HIGHLIGHTED PROMOTIONS

Rounding out the promotional list for 2024 is:

Idaho Beef Council Night, presented by Idaho Beef Council - Friday, June 14

Post-game Father's Day Catch on the Field, presented by Shelley Phillips Real Estate - Sunday, June 16

National French Fry Day, presented by Lamb Weston - Friday, July 12

Christmas in July - Saturday, July 13

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating & Air Conditioning - Friday, August 9

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, with Idaho Transportation Department - Tuesday, August 27 to Sunday, September 1.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

Tuesday - Five Dollar Tuesday, featuring a General Admission ticket and hot dog for only $5 - June 11, June 18, July 2, July 9, July 30, August 6, and August 27.

Thursday - Happy Thursday, presented by Happy Thursday and Coors Light, with media partner Cumulus Radio - Buy One, Get One Happy Thursdays, Domestic Drafts, Topo Chico, and Pepsi Products - May 23, June 13, June 20, July 11, August 1, August 8, and August 29.

Saturday - Skills and Drills Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Healthcare (join Boise Hawks players on the field pre-game 6:20 to 6:40 PM for baseball drills) - May 25, June 8, June 15, July 6, July 13, August 3, August 10, and August 31.

NEW FOR 2024! Sunday - Dollar Dog Day, presented by Falls Brand - $1 Hot Dogs for the entire game - May 26, June 9, July 7, July 14, August 4, and August 11.

EXHIBITION SERIES

This pre-season, the Hawks will host three games in their 2024 Exhibition Series at Memorial Stadium. The Boise Hawks will face the Black Sox Pro Baseball Team (national barnstorming team of independent baseball players) on Sunday, May 12 (4:05 PM first pitch) and Monday, May 13 (7:05 PM first pitch). The Boise Hawks will also play their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars, on Friday, May 17 (7:05 PM first pitch). The final game of the 2024 Exhibition Series will be held in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 18.

GAME START TIMES

First pitch for all Tuesday through Saturday home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:05 PM. All Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 PM, apart from Sunday, September 1 (7:05 PM start).

SINGLE GAME PRICING AND TICKETS ON SALE DATE

Single game tickets for all 51 Boise Hawks home games (3 exhibition and 48 regular season) start at $10. Single game tickets will go on sale at BoiseHawks.com and in-person at Memorial Stadium on Monday, May 1 at 10 AM. Full season and half season plans (with guaranteed seating), along with HawksPasses are on sale at this time.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to change. A full, up-to-date promotional calendar can be found at www.BoiseHawks.com.

