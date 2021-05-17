Boise Hawks Announce 2021 Opening Night Roster

May 17, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID - The Boise Hawks have announced their Pioneer Baseball League Opening Night roster for the 2021 season. Fans will recognize some former members of the Boise State Baseball program, along with a pair of hometown pitchers who return to the Treasure Valley.

Pitchers Jay Baggs, John Boushelle, Matt Gabbert and Mitch Lines all either pitched or had been signed by Boise State prior to 2021. Additionally, RHP Matt Dallas, (Capital HS, Boise, ID,) and LHP Zach Penrod, (Columbia HS, Nampa, ID) have been granted their first opportunity to pitch professionally in Idaho.

Dallas spent the 2020 season with the Jersey Wise Guys (All-American Baseball Challenge,) and the Indiana Barn Owls (Liberation League). Between the two teams, he had an impressive 2.37 ERA, surrendering just 14 earned runs in 52 and a third innings pitched. Dallas also excelled at limiting baserunners over the course of the year, giving up just 27 hits and walking 27, while striking out 87.

Behind the plate, Hidekel Gonzalez returns to the city he called home for parts of two seasons during his time in the Colorado Rockies organization. Gonzalez, who first joined the Hawks back in 2017, will look to replicate his numbers from that year, where he batted .272, drove in 17 runs, and hit 4 home runs in just 28 games. In fact, all three catchers on the Hawks roster have called Memorial Stadium home at some point in the past. Both Myles Harris and Cory Meyer, (a Pocatello, ID native) played at the ballpark in 2020 for the Boise State Broncos.

Making up the rest of the team are pitchers; Cannon Chadwick, Luke Dawson, Lizardo Herrera, Jared Price, Eddy Reynoso, Jayce Vancena, and Connor White. Infielders include Wladimir Galindo, Christian Funk, Kolton Kendrick, Hunter Larson, and Joshua Rivera. The outfield is made up of Bryce Brown, Myles Miller, and Greg White. Lastly, the left hander Roby Enriquez will split his time, patrolling the outfield for some games and pitching in others.

A complete and up-to-date roster can be found on the Boise Hawks website, www.BoiseHawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 17, 2021

Boise Hawks Announce 2021 Opening Night Roster - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.