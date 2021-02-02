Boise Hawks Announce 2021 Field Staff

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their 2021 Field Staff. Joining Manager Gary Van Tol will be two of his staff members from the Boise State Baseball Program, Travis Buck (Hitting Coach) and Michiel van Kampen (Pitching Coach).

"It's a blessing to keep some of the original band members together. Michiel and Travis were instrumental in helping me build Boise State's program. Their love of the game, passion to teach and ability to help players reach their full potential will translate well with the pre-game. Oh, and doesn't hurt that these guys competed on the biggest stage in front of packed houses. I'm fired up to have them back in the trenches with me as we take this show on the road in the Pioneer League." - Gary Van Tol, Hawks' Field Manager

Travis Buck begins his first season as the Hawks Hitting Coach. Before his coaching career, Buck spent six seasons in the MLB with the Oakland Athletics (2007-10), Cleveland Indians (2011), and Houston Astros (2012). He played collegiately for Arizona State (2003-05). He helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in the World University Baseball Championship in 2004.

Michiel van Kampen also joins the Hawks for his first season as the Pitching Coach. During his playing career, van Kampen was a member of the Netherlands National Team from 1999-2010, and was part of six European Cups, four World Cups, three Intercontinental Cups, two World Baseball Classics and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. He also played in the Dutch Pro League from 1998-2010.

