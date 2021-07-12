Boise Falls to Grand Junction in Hit Parade

Grand Junction, CO - For the second straight night, the Boise Hawks put 12 runs on the scoreboard against the Grand Junction Rockies. Unlike a day ago, 12 wasn't enough to get the victory, as the Hawks fell at the hands of the Rockies by a final score of 17-12 on Sunday night at Suplizio Field.

Grand Junction scored three in the bottom of the first inning, including a two run homer from Luke Roskam, the first time in the series that the Rockies fired the opening salvo.

Boise would not allow that lead to last long, loading the bases for Alejandro Rivero, who demolished a baseball over the left field fence for the Hawks first Grand Slam this season.

Wladimir Galindo followed Rivero with a double, and then Bo McClintock came up and blasted a ball to the bleachers in left center to complete an eight run top of the fourth and put Boise ahead 8-3.

Grand Junction refused to quit, responding with four in the bottom of that same inning to make it a one run ballgame.

The Rockies coming to bat in the bottom of the fifth started innocently, with a base on balls to Nate Scantlin and then a fly out to center by Rolando Martinez.

Following the Martinez flyout, during Jose Gutierrez's at-bat, a fastball from Boise Hawks reliever Luke Dawson went straight into the arm of home plate umpire Caden Gaurmer, injuring him and forcing Andrew Burris to take over behind the plate.

After a 15 minute delay the game resumed, with Gutierrez grounding out to first and moving Scantlin to third.

Rockies cleanup batter, Roskam, laid down a first pitch drag bunt to beat the Hawks shift, and score Scantlin to tie the game.

Frankie Jezioro would give Grand Junction the lead later in that inning with a three run missile off the batter's eye in center to put the home side back ahead by three, 11-8.

The sixth would be Boise's opportunity to re-tie the game, with Tyler Jorgensen and Greg White leading off the inning with back-to-back singles.

Christian Funk then pulled a seeing-eye single on the ground into right field to score Jorgensen, with White coming in to score on a double play ball off the bat of Byron Smith.

Hitting with two gone in the inning and the Hawks still down a run, Myles Miller hit a soft liner to center and hustled his way to second for double, getting himself in scoring position for Jason Dicochea, who came through with an RBI single to past a diving Roskam at third base to tie the game at 11.

Boise would be unable to recapture the lead, with the Rockies scoring six in the eighth to get ahead for good.

Dicochea led off the top of the ninth with a home run against Rockies closer Robbie Baker to cut the lead to five, but that would be all the Hawks could manage against the closer.

Both teams ended the night with 21 hits, the Hawks coming just one shy of matching their season high of 22, which they set in Friday's 16-5 victory.

The offensive slugfest saw 29 combined runs, 42 combined hits and just one error, an errant throw from Alexis Monge of the Rockies.

Another opportunity to win the series awaits Boise tomorrow, with right-hander Jake McDonald scheduled to start the finale, and first pitch returning back to 6:40 PM at Suplizio.

