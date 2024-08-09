Boeing Earns Assistant Coaching Role in Tahoe

DUBUQUE, IA - S4L volunteer assistant coach Brett Boeing has accepted an assistant coaching role with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Boeing departs Dubuque to join the ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, joining Alex Kromm in the Vegas organization.

"I would like to thank Brett for his hard work and dedication this year, not only for the club, but the community of Dubuque," said Saints general manager Trevor Edwards. "We are excited to see Brett take the next step in his coaching career. He was able to learn from a talented and hard-working staff last season, which will really help him as he moves forward with this new challenge."

Boeing played for the Saints from 2013 to 2016, skating in 143 USHL games and amassing 92 points for Dubuque.

After a career in the NCAA with UMass in Hockey East, Boeing spent three seasons playing in the ECHL. Between Toledo, Reading and Wichita, Boeing played in 164 games and scored 38 goals and 87 points.

In 2023-24, Boeing returned to join the staff last season after finishing his playing career in Wichita. As the S4L volunteer assistant coach, Boeing was part of the staff that led the Fighting Saints to an Eastern Conference title and an appearance in the Clark Cup Final.

