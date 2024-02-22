Bobcats, VA811 Announce Partnership

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats and VA811 today have announced a partnership between the two organizations.

Virginia 811 (VA811)is the not-for-profit organization created by Virginia's utilities to protect their underground facilities.

"We are excited and proud to partner to VA811," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Their mission to keep our region safe aligns with the values of our organization to better our community both on and off the ice."

To operate a quality-driven, mission critical, employee-focused organization that provides an underground damage prevention safety program for all Virginia stakeholders by continually improving the effectiveness of our quality management system as it pertains to the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard, while emphasizing a positive customer experience.

VA811 is proud to partner with the Blue Ridge Bobcats for the 2023-2024 hockey season.

Brian Morehouse, Manager Public Awareness stated, VA811 is excited to partner with the Blue Ridge Bobcats and to bring attention to the Wytheville area to Contact VA811 Before You Dig!

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants a call to 811. Even relatively minor projects such as installing a mailbox, putting up a new fence, building a deck or planting a tree can cause damage to an underground utility line and result in unnecessary and costly damage, service interruption and possible injury.

Contact VA811 to have all your public utility lines marked before you start any type of excavation. Know what's below. Contact VA811 before you dig.

Every Dig, Every Time.

