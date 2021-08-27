Bobcats Sign Four Players out of Free Agent Camp

Vermilion County Bobcats free agent camp

(Vermilion County Bobcats) Vermilion County Bobcats free agent camp(Vermilion County Bobcats)

DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have invited four players from their Free Agent Camp this past weekend to join Main Camp in October. Declan Conway, Colan Fitzgerald, Nick Gullo and Dakota Ulmer will be extended Player Tryout Offer (PTO) contracts for the 2021-22 season.

"Coming out of Free Agent Camp, we found some very nice players that will add to a very competitive Main Camp coming up," commented Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "They all play a solid 200-foot game. When building an expansion roster, our focus will be making sure we have players that have the ability to play up and down the line each night."

Declan Conway, 25, was a standout scorer in his most recent season with the Mentor Ice Breakers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). He recorded 29 goals and 23 assists in 39 games played in 2019-20, utilizing his speed and his creativity to create scoring chances.

With an innate scoring touch and two pro seasons under his belt, Conway brings valuable experience with him to Main Camp.

Colan Fitzgerald, 22, is a native Illinoisan, having graduated from St. Rita High School in Chicago. He played three seasons with Indiana University hockey, registering 69 points in 83 career games as a defenseman. The 2021-22 season will be his first professional campaign.

Nick Gullo, 27, is a familiar face for Vermilion County fans, having played 48 games for the FPHL's Danville Dashers in 2019-20. He racked up seven goals and 20 assists as a forward in that stretch. Gullo impressed scouts with his intense compete level and slippery playmaking ability at Free Agent Camp.

Dakota Ulmer, 25, was a dynamic competitor at Free Agent Camp. He brings with him a successful resume, having accumulated 161 career points in 122 games at the junior level in the NA3HL and 36 more points in 59 games with NCAA D3 Bryn Athyn College. Ulmer offers fleet feet and intelligent decision-making in all three zones.

Twenty-seven skaters attended Bobcats Free Agent Camp from August 20-22. Players in attendance received a Bobcats drawstring bag complete with a practice jersey, matching socks, Howie's Hockey Tape and a variety of Gatorade products with their registration. Mike Watt, owner Ellen Tully and other Bobcats staff members were on hand to evaluate the proceedings.

The Vermilion County Bobcats would also like to thank George Bullock (head athletic trainer, Indy Fuel), Geoffrey Bullock (Bullock Hockey Concepts), Chris Affinati (High Performance Training) and Ray Lilja (Hockey On Your Block) for their assistance in an eventful weekend.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

