"Consistent" McVeigh Re-Signs with Ice Bears

August 27, 2021







Anthony McVeighThe Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Anthony McVeigh to the team's preseason camp in October for a fourth season in Knoxville. The Utica College alum was placed on the team's protected list in June. He was third on the team with ten goals and 18 assists for 28 points.

"I'm excited to be coming back for another season with the Ice Bears," said McVeigh. "I am excited to be a part of this organization and excited to have the fans back. They make Knoxville a special place to play."

"I thought Anthony was one of our most consistent players," said Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr. "He was lights out for us last year. His face-off percentage- all of those things. He was our catalyst for everything last year."

Carr has indicated McVeigh's value as someone who makes the rest of his line better. He has 89 points in 125 career games with the Ice Bears over the previous three seasons.

"He's so consistent with where he's going to be and what he's going to do," said Carr. "He takes responsibility for any issues before he puts them on someone else."

McVeigh has also appeared in 20 games in the ECHL through stints with Tulsa, Idaho, Newfoundland and Orlando.

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

