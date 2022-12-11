Bobcats Break Streak on Road

December 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







Every streak has a beginning and an end. For the Vermilion County Bobcats, one streak ended Saturday night. The team traveled to Indiana to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts and came away with a 4-2 victory, snapping an eight-game losing streak and giving head coach Chris Blaisuis his first pro win.

The game started off with a rematch of a fight that took place the last time the two teams met in Danville. Justin Portillo and Matthew Hobbs dropped the gloves three seconds into the game. It was another good tilt, with the advantage going to Portillo.

Vermilion County got on the board in the first period, as the power play struck first. Newcomer Austin Albrecht slid a pass in front of Evansville goaltender Trevor Gorsuch to Gianni Vitali, who's shot found the back of the net for his 4th goal of the season. Adam Eby also picked up an assist on the play.

In the second period, another newcomer got his first point in the SPHL, as Emil Strom found Portillo all alone at center ice. He then was stopped by Gorsuch, but Albrecht pushed the rebound thru the pads for his first goal with the Bobcats and second of the season, giving them a 2-1 lead. As the Bobcats headed into the third period, they would be leading after two periods for only the second time this season.

Evansville sent the Bobcats on a 4:00 power play very early in the third period. The team was able to capitalize at 1:59 when Matt O' Shaughnessy sent a pass along the right-wing boards to Albrecht, who then skated towards the net, and then found Davis Kirkendall in front of the net. He deflected a pass stick side for his third goal of the season. Then later in the third, Albrecht created a turnover in the offensive zone, and then sent the puck down low to O'Shaughnessy. He then found Albrecht who beat Gorsuch glove side for his second goal of the night and third of the season at 7:58. Evansville scored one more late, but it was not enough as the Bobcats pick up victory number three on the season.

Sean Kuhn made 35 of 37 saves to record his second victory of the season. Vermilion County went two for five on the man advantage. They also successfully killed off all three power plays Evansville was awarded.

The Bobcats will be at home for the next three games. December 16th and 17th, Knoxville will make their first trip to Danville. Then on Sunday, the Peoria Rivermen return for the final home game in 2022. You can purchase tickets and listen to the game online on the website. You can also watch the game by going to hockeytv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.