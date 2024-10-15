Bobby Smyrniotis Breaks Down Forge FC's CPL Shield Win
October 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Bobby Smyrniotis and Forge FC added the 2024 CPL Shield to their trophy case, and next they look to complete the double in the playoffs
The Hammers boss joined the OneSoccer crew ahead of Tuesday night's #CanMNT match to discuss the reasons for the team's success and more
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 15, 2024
- Bill Cooper Joins Vancouver FC as Chief Commercial Officer - Vancouver FC
- What to Expect: Suds and Duds Match - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.