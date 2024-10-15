Bobby Smyrniotis Breaks Down Forge FC's CPL Shield Win

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Bobby Smyrniotis and Forge FC added the 2024 CPL Shield to their trophy case, and next they look to complete the double in the playoffs

The Hammers boss joined the OneSoccer crew ahead of Tuesday night's #CanMNT match to discuss the reasons for the team's success and more

