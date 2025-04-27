Sports stats



UFL Arlington Renegades

Bob Stoops DID NOT Hold Back on the Defense #bobstoops #arlingtonrenegades #ufl #uflonfox

April 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades YouTube Video


#UFL
Check out the Arlington Renegades Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...

United Football League Stories from April 27, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central