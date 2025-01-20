Bluey Is Coming to ShoreTown on April 26th

January 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - On the morning of this morning, the BlueClaws announced that the one and only Bluey will be making a visit to ShoreTown Ballpark this year on Saturday, April 26th at the team's 4:05 pm game against Brooklyn (Mets).

Bluey will be making his first visit to ShoreTown Ballpark for a guest appearance. He'll meet and greet fans during the game, but the BlueClaws have two special VIP opportunities now available for fans to enjoy. Bluey VIP Opportunities Picnic VIP Experience

The VIP Picnic Experience includes early entrance at 2:00 PM with a private meet and greet with Bluey from 2:30-3:00 PM. In addition to the meet and greet, you also get a 2-hour all-you-can-eat buffet in our first base picnic area, one round of mini golf and four boardwalk game plays.

This is just $45 and only 150 are available. Boardwalk Bundle VIP Experience

The Boardwalk Bundle VIP Experience includes a reserve seat to the game, a food voucher for a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream, a boardwalk game play, and access to a VIP line that puts fans in front of the line to meet Bluey!

This is just $35 and only 150 are available.

Put your sunnies on and we'll see you in ShoreTown!

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 8th. Ticket packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are currently on sale by visiting BlueClaws.com.

